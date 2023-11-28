Brazil's 2023/24 soy crop seen at 10 mln T lower than expected - MB Agro

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to reap 155 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2023/24 cycle, 10 million tons below initial expectations, after a drought affected Mato Grosso state farmers who planted their crop early, a consultant at MB Agro said on Tuesday.

A smaller-than-forecast soy crop also lowers Brazil's export potential in 2024 to 96 million tons, from the more than 100 million tons previously expected, MB Agro said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Kylie Madry)

