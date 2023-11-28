News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's 2023/24 soy crop seen at 10 mln T lower than expected - MB Agro

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

November 28, 2023 — 08:55 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to reap 155 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2023/24 cycle, 10 million tons below initial expectations, after a drought affected Mato Grosso state farmers who planted their crop early, a consultant at MB Agro said on Tuesday.

A smaller-than-forecast soy crop also lowers Brazil's export potential in 2024 to 96 million tons, from the more than 100 million tons previously expected, MB Agro said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Kylie Madry)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.