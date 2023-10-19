Brazil's 2023/24 coffee crop 56% sold, consultancy says

Adds details, consultant quote in paragraphs 2-5

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee farmers have sold 56% of their 2023/24 crop, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Thursday, lagging the 60% sold at the same point last year and the long-term average for the period of 59%.

Safras said in a statement that the slower pace of sales this year comes as producers in key growing areas such as Mogiana, southern Minas Gerais and Cerrado Mineiro resist selling much of their crops.

"Generally speaking, the sales flow continues to be linked to their need for cash," Safras consultant Gil Barabach said. Sales were up 6 percentage points from the previous month, according to Safras.

The consultancy said sales of arabica coffee reached 52% of the expected production, below the 57% long-term average, while deals for robusta coffee were estimated at 62%, roughly in line with the 63% five-year average.

Safras estimates Brazil's coffee production in 2023/24 at 66.65 million 60-kg bags, which means 37.24 million bags have been sold by now.

The South American country is the world's largest coffee producer and exporter.

