Brazil's 2023/24 coffee crop 50% sold, consultancy says

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee farmers had sold half of the total expected 2023/24 crop by Sept. 18, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday.

Compared to the previous month, sales grew nine percentage points, but are still lagging behind the 52% of the same period last year and the historical average of 53%.

Safras estimates that farmers will sell 33.57 million 60-kg bags of coffee in the 2023/24 harvest, which is virtually finished.

Sales of arabica variety reached 47% of production, below the same period last year and the five-year average of 51%.

Robusta, on the other hand, "gained more intensity" due to the greater presence of sellers, said Safras consultant Gil Barabach. Farmers sold 57% of the total crop of the variety, up from 55% in the same period last year, the same as the historical average.

Barabach said continued staggered demand had contributed to the slow pace of business.

"In this sense, the good performance of shipments in these first two months of the 2023/24 commercial season is largely linked to early negotiations," he said.

"It's true that the available supply has increased with the end of the harvest. But producers are still avoiding going to the market," he said.

