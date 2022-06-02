Commodities

Brazil's 2022 coffee harvest lagging previous years -report

Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian farmers harvested around 18% of the 2022 coffee crop by May 31, a slower harvest pace compared to last year and also behind the historical average for this time of the year, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Thursday.

Last year, farmers had harvested 20% of the coffee fields by this time. The five-year average for the period is 23%, Safras said, adding that field work should speed up in coming days due to dry weather over the Brazilian coffee belt, which favors harvesting.

According to the report, there is a larger delay in the harvest of robusta coffee, seen at 28% versus the 38% average for the period.

The arabica harvest is at 13% compared with the five-year average of 17%.

Safras projects the 2022 Brazilian coffee crop at 61.1 million bags, well above the government's estimate of 53.4 million bags.

