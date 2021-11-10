Brazil's 2022 coffee crop seen at 63.5 mln bags - Rabobank

By Roberto Samora and Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Farmers in top coffee grower Brazil will produce 63.5 million 60-kg bags in 2022, 12% more than in 2021, but far from the record volume of 72 million bags seen in 2020, Dutch bank Rabobank projected on Wednesday.

The bank, which specializes in agricultural financing operations, said the frosts and drought in Brazil this year will hamper production in the new season, but added that recent rains are improving the situation.

It expects arabica coffee production next year to reach 42 million bags, while robusta output is seen at 21.5 million bags.

Consultancy Safras & Mercado also released preliminary estimates for Brazil's new coffee season on Wednesday.

It sees arabica production falling around 20% from 2020, the last year of high production in the biennial arabica cycle, to 40 million bags.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach told a presentation that much will depend on weather conditions ahead of the harvest that does not start until around May or June next year.

Rabobank said the smaller Brazilian production will result in a global supply deficit of 3.5 million bags in the 2021/22 international season (Oct-Sept).

It said the outlook is for arabica prices on ICE to remain supported during 2022, giving a range from $1.60 to $2.10 per pound.

