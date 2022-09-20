Brazil's 2022 coffee crop estimates fall on adverse weather- Conab

Adds context, more data

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's food supply agency Conab on Tuesday lowered its forecast for the country's 2022 coffee output citing adverse climate conditions, as the harvest in the world's largest producer and exporter nears its end.

Coffee production in the South American nation this year is now expected to total 50.38 million 60-kg bags, a 5.6% increase year-on-year but down from Conab's May projection of 53.43 million bags.

The cut from the previous estimate came on the back of key producing areas grappling with a lack of rain and severe frosts last year, Conab said in a report.

Roughly 99% of the planted area has already been harvested.

Conab noted that 2022 would technically be an "on-year" in the crop's biennial production cycle but climate issues in 2021 crept into this year and negatively affected output.

In 2020, Brazil's last "on-year," production reached a record 63.08 million bags.

"Not even the resumption of rainfall at good levels in the first months of 2022 was enough to prevent a drop in production potential," the agency said in a report.

Conab estimated production of arabica coffee at 32.41 million bags this year, down from 35.71 million bags in the previous forecast though still up 3.1% on a yearly basis.

Output of robusta coffee was pegged at a record 18 million bags, up 10.5% from 2021 and a 17.71 million-bag estimate in May.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Porter)

