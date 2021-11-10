Brazil's 2022 arabica coffee crop to fall 20% from 2020 - consultancy

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's arabica coffee crop next year will likely fall around 20% from 2020, the last year of high production in the biennial arabica cycle, to 40 million bags after a year of drought and frosts, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Wednesday.

According to Safras, Brazil produced around 70 million 60kg bags of coffee in 2020, a record. From that, 50 million bags were of the milder arabica variety, with robusta production seen around 20 million bags.

The consultancy projects 2021 production, an off-year in the arabica cycle, at 56.5 million bags.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said during a presentation that this is a preliminary estimate, since there is still a long way until harvest starts around May or June next year.

He said there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the new Brazilian crop, but that recent rains improved the production prospect.

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said that around 20% of arabica coffee fields were hit by frosts in July, which led some analysts to expect a large production loss.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, Writing by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Louise Heavens)

