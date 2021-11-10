Commodities

Brazil's 2022 arabica coffee crop to fall 20% from 2020 - consultancy

Contributor
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazil's arabica coffee crop next year will likely fall around 20% from 2020, the last year of high production in the biennial arabica cycle, to 40 million bags after a year of drought and frosts, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's arabica coffee crop next year will likely fall around 20% from 2020, the last year of high production in the biennial arabica cycle, to 40 million bags after a year of drought and frosts, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Wednesday.

According to Safras, Brazil produced around 70 million 60kg bags of coffee in 2020, a record. From that, 50 million bags were of the milder arabica variety, with robusta production seen around 20 million bags.

The consultancy projects 2021 production, an off-year in the arabica cycle, at 56.5 million bags.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said during a presentation that this is a preliminary estimate, since there is still a long way until harvest starts around May or June next year.

He said there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the new Brazilian crop, but that recent rains improved the production prospect.

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said that around 20% of arabica coffee fields were hit by frosts in July, which led some analysts to expect a large production loss.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, Writing by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular