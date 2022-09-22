Brazil's 2022/23 sugarcane crush, sugar production revised up - report

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's centre-south (CS) region should crush a larger amount of sugarcane and produce more sugar than initially expected, due to more favorable weather conditions and a larger focus by mills in the production of the sweetener, a report said on Thursday.

According to revised projections published by consultancy Job Economia, Brazil's main sugar belt will crush 566 million tonnes of sugarcane in 2022/23 versus 558 million tonnes expected back in April. Sugar production is seen rising to 34.8 million tonnes from 33.5 million tonnes seen previously.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Marcelo Teixeira in New York)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.