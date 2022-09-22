US Markets

Brazil's 2022/23 sugarcane crush, sugar production revised up - report

Contributor
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

Brazil's centre-south (CS) region should crush a larger amount of sugarcane and produce more sugar than initially expected, due to more favorable weather conditions and a larger focus by mills in the production of the sweetener, a report said on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's centre-south (CS) region should crush a larger amount of sugarcane and produce more sugar than initially expected, due to more favorable weather conditions and a larger focus by mills in the production of the sweetener, a report said on Thursday.

According to revised projections published by consultancy Job Economia, Brazil's main sugar belt will crush 566 million tonnes of sugarcane in 2022/23 versus 558 million tonnes expected back in April. Sugar production is seen rising to 34.8 million tonnes from 33.5 million tonnes seen previously.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Marcelo Teixeira in New York)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular