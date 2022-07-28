Brazil's 2022/23 coffee harvest reaches 75% of the area, says report

July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested around 75% of the 2022/23 coffee crop by July 26, slightly behind the pace seen last season at this time (77%) and also behind the five-year average of 80%, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Thursday.

Safras' coffee analyst Gil Barabach said the dry weather seen over Brazilian coffee areas had helped to speed up the harvest during the last week, reducing part of the delays seen this year in coffee picking.

But he noted that rains were expected in coming days in Parana, Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais states, which could disrupt some of the harvesting. Lower temperatures are also expected, although there is no risk of frosts at the moment.

Safras projects the 2022 Brazilian coffee crop at 61.1 million bags, well above the government's estimate of 53.4 million bags.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Alison Williams)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.