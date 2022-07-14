Brazil's 2022/23 coffee harvest gains pace under dry weather

July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested around 59% of the 2022/23 coffee crop by July 12, recovering from initial delays to get closer to historical harvesting levels for the time of the year, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Thursday.

The same time last year, farmers had harvested 62% of the coffee fields. The five-year average for the period is 65%, the consultancy said.

Safras' coffee analyst Gil Barabach said the dry weather seen over Brazilian coffee areas had helped to speed up grain maturation.

He also said farms had managed to hire more people after labor issues initially hindered harvesting.

Safras projects the 2022 Brazilian coffee crop at 61.1 million bags, well above the government's estimate of 53.4 million bags.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Barbara Lewis)

