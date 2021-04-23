Brazil's 2021 pandemic-fighting spending to top 100 bln reais - treasury secretary

By Isabel Versiani

BRASILIA, April 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government spendingto combat the COVID-19 pandemic this year is on track to reach 103 billion reais ($18.7 billion) and could rise further if new health measures are approved, Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Friday.

At a press conference marking the signing into law of the delayed and revised 2021 federal budget on Thursday by President Jair Bolsonaro, Funchal said that sum includes 44 billion reais of new emergency cash transfers to the poor and payments carried over from last year.

These outlays are not subject to the spending ceiling, the government's most important fiscal rule upon which confidence in its long-term commitment to debt and deficit reduction is built. But they will add to the already record public debt.

"Then you have to analyze any (further) requests related to the pandemic," Funchal said, noting that some 15 billion reais will be used to revive a jobs protection program and support credit measures for small businesses hit by COVID-19.

Also addressing the media, Waldery Rodrigues, special secretary at the economy ministry, said no government shutdown would happen due to underfunding, although spending cuts mean the 2021 national census will not be carried out.

"Our view is that at this moment ... there is no risk to any ministry," Rodrigues said.

He added that the 2021 budget includes 87 billion reais in discretionary spending, covering the cost of running the public sector and public investments, plus 16-17 billion reais in other appropriations in parliamentary amendments.

Around 70 billion reais a year of discretionary spending is needed to keep the public sector functioning, Funchal said.

($1 = 5.52 reais)

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Richard Chang)

