Brazil's 2021 inflation, rates outlook rises to new highs -survey

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021 inflation outlook rose to 5% for the first time and the interest rate outlook hit a new high of 5.50%, a survey of economists showed on Monday, a sign that the central bank will raise rates aggressively at its next policy meeting.

The median forecast for 2021 inflation from over 100 economists in the central bank's weekly "FOCUS" survey rose to 5.0% from 4.9%, moving further above the central bank's year-end goal of 3.75% and approaching the upper limit of its wider target range at 5.25%.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto has repeatedly defended the bank's planned strategy of raising borrowing costs aggressively at the start of the tightening cycle to avoid having to raise them too much in the end, and to keep 2022 inflation expectations in check.

The bank's rate-setting committee known as 'Copom' meets on May 4-5 and is widely expected to repeat last month's landmark 75 basis point hike, which would lift the benchmark Selic rate to 3.50%.

With inflation already above 6% and expected to rise further before easing back, against a backdrop of a persistently fragile fiscal and exchange rate picture, traders are now contemplating the possibility of a 100 basis point increase.

The average 2022 inflation forecast was unchanged at 3.6%, the FOCUS survey showed, still above the central bank's goal of 3.5%.

($1 = 5.4750 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.