Brazil's 2021 inflation highest since 2015, missing target

By law, Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto will have to write an open letter explaining why policymakers missed the target's tolerance margin. It is the sixth time it happened since the current inflation-targeting regime was created in 1999, the previous being in 2017.

Transport was mainly responsible for the sharp price increase in Latin America's largest economy last year, with annual gains of 21.03%, pushed by the 49.02% spike in fuel prices throughout 2021. Housing prices also contributed to the overall result, with an annual hike of 13.05%, affected by a 21.21% increase in electricity.

The surge in inflation pushed Brazil's central bank into one of the most aggressive rate hike cycles in the world last year, raising its benchmark interest rate to 9.25% in December from 2% in March.

Policymakers have already signaled another 150-basis-point increase in February and said the country's monetary tightening may last longer until inflation expectations are back on track.

Analysts expect inflation and higher interest rates to be a drag on the economy in 2022, hurting household demand and discouraging corporate investments.

The central bank's latest weekly survey of economists showed they lowered their forecasts for economic growth this year to just 0.28%, with expected inflation of 5.03% - again above the upper limit of the official inflation target of 3.50% for 2022, with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error on either side.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.