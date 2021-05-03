Brazil's 2021/22 sugar cane crush revised down -StoneX

Includes more projections, comments from StoneX

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 center-south cane crush is seen in a range between 567 and 578 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 586 million tonnes, broker and analyst StoneX said on Monday.

The broker said cumulative rains in the region during March and April were 50% below the long-term average for the period, which hurt cane development.

StoneX, however, expects sugar output to average not much less than its previous view of 36 million tonnes, despite the smaller crush, saying mills are likely to divert as much cane to sugar production as possible, probably cutting ethanol production.

"There are indications that Brazilian mills plan to extend the crushing period (this season), crushing cane volumes below capacity to be able to earmark more raw material to sugar production," the broker said in a note to clients.

It added that with the trend for mills to make as much sugar as possible, Brazil's ethanol supply balance is set to be very tight in 2021/22, driving up biofuel prices through the season.

Others in the market project an even smaller Brazil cane crush, as low as 530 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.