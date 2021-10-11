Brazil's 2021/22 soybean planting reaches 10%, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop reached 10% of the estimated area as of Oct. 7, up six percentage points from the previous week and compared to 3% in the same period of 2020/21, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

The sowing was boosted by rain in a large portion of the country, and Mato Grosso and Parana, the major grain-producing states, led the planting progress, AgRural said.

"There was rainfall in a large part of Brazil last week, which favored fieldwork in regions where the planting was already advanced and also allowed the sowing to start in regions where producers were waiting for better humidity conditions," AgRural said in a statement.

Farmers faced a severe drought in the 2020/21 season, which delayed soybean planting and largely affected the corn crop.

For Brazil's 2021/22 first corn crop, AgRural said planting reached 38%, compared to 33% in the previous week and 39% a year earlier. The consultancy said excessive humidity harmed sowing in southern Brazil.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

