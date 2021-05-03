Brazil's 2021/22 center-south cane crush revised down -StoneX

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 center-south cane crush is seen in a range between 567 and 578 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 586 million tonnes, broker and analyst StoneX said on Monday.

StoneX, however, expects sugar output to average not much less than its previous view of 36 million tonnes, despite the smaller crush, saying mills are likely to divert as much cane to sugar production as possible, probably cutting ethanol production.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo and Marcelo Teixeira)

