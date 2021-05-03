US Markets

Brazil's 2021/22 center-south cane crush revised down -StoneX

Contributors
Nayara Figueiredo Reuters
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

Brazil's 2021/22 center-south cane crush is seen in a range between 567 and 578 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 586 million tonnes, broker and analyst StoneX said on Monday.

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 center-south cane crush is seen in a range between 567 and 578 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 586 million tonnes, broker and analyst StoneX said on Monday.

StoneX, however, expects sugar output to average not much less than its previous view of 36 million tonnes, despite the smaller crush, saying mills are likely to divert as much cane to sugar production as possible, probably cutting ethanol production.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo and Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular