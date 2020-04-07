Brazil's 2020 public sector deficit heading for 500 bln reais

By Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's emergency spending to fight the coronavirus crisis will "comfortably" result in a broad public sector deficit this year of up to 500 billion reais ($95 billion), Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Tuesday.

That would be more than eight times larger than last year's shortfall, including central government, states and municipalities, of around 61 billion reais, but fully justified, Almeida said.

"The fiscal gap last year was around 61 billion reais. This year we are comfortably heading towards something around 450-500 billion reais," Almeida said in a live debate hosted by newspapers O Globo and Valor Economico.

But although he insisted the government will spend whatever is needed this year to help people and businesses get through the economic difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus, Almeida warned that expenditures from next year onward must be brought back under control.

Almeida said it would be a "mistake" to allow emergency measures being taken this year to turn into permanent spending, which could put the strained public finances under even greater long-term pressure.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday lowered its outlook on Brazil's sovereign debt to "stable," citing the huge fiscal effort to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak that will likely widen the government's nominal fiscal deficit to 12% of gross domestic product from 6% last year.

Almeida said Brazil's national debt will rise this year, although with the central bank cutting interest rates to the lowest levels on record, the cost of servicing that debt will fall.

S&P and Moody's both estimate Brazil's gross debt will rise to 85% of GDP this year, but both are confident the government will resume its drive to get public finances back under control once the coronavirus crisis is over.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

