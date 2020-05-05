Brazil's 2020-21 sugar production seen growing 18.5% - government

Includes report details, context on ethanol demand

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil is expected to produce 35.3 million tonnes of sugar in the 2020-21 season (April-March), 18.5% more than in the previous crop, as mills allocate more cane to make sugar and less to produce biofuel ethanol.

According to a new projection released on Tuesday by Conab, Brazil's agricultural statistics agency, the total cane crop is seen at 630.7 million tonnes, 1.9% less than in the previous season. Ethanol production was estimated at 32 billion liters, 10.3% lower.

Brazilian mills are flexible to adjust use of raw material cane to make either sugar or ethanol, and after a brutal fall in demand for the fuel due to a nationwide lockdown they are shifting cane allocation sharply towards sugar.

Conab estimates cane allocation for sugar in Brazil to grow from 34.9% in 2019-20 to 42.4% this season.

Independent analysts see a much higher shift towards sugar, of up to 48% of the cane, expecting even higher sugar production as a result.

The government agency said that the area planted with cane in the country continues to fall. It will reach 8.4 million hectares this year, 0.4% less than a year ago.

Grains have been expanding over areas previously planted with cane in Brazil in recent years.

