Brazil's 2019 coffee crop revised up to 49.31 mln bags -govt

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Farmers in the world's largest coffee producer harvested 49.31 million bags in 2019, said Brazil's food supply and farm statistics agency Conab on Tuesday, revising slightly up its view from 48.99 million bags projected in September.

The change was mainly due to robusta coffee production, which was revised up to 15.01 million bags from 14.52 million bags seen in September, while arabica coffee output was reduced to 34.30 million bags from 34.47 million bags, the agency said in a report.

The projection for Brazil's total coffee production means a reduction of 20% from the record 2018 crop of 61.65 million bags. Arabica coffee trees usually alternate years of high and low production, so the country is going through its off-year in the cycle in 2019.

Conab said that other factors, such as a strong dry spell early in the year and a borer beetle infestation, contributed to the smaller crop.

The official estimate for 2019 is rather smaller than projections by independent consultants.

Safras & Mercado consultancy revised its number for the 2019 crop last week to 57.05 million bags from 58.9 million bags it had projected in April.

Conab did not release an estimate for Brazil's next crop, when the country will be back to the on-year in the production cycle. Many in the market believe that a new record is coming in 2020, due to production from recently planted areas in Minas Gerais, Brazil's top producing state.

