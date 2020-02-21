Brazil's 12-month current account deficit rises to 2.85% of GDP in January

By Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit widened to 2.85% of gross domestic product in the year to January, official figures showed on Friday, highlighting the mounting pressure on the local currency, which slid to yet another record low against the dollar.

The focus on the exchange rate will be particularly acute, as the $11.9 billion deficit in January – the biggest January deficit in five years - was more than double the $5.6 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country in the month, central bank figures showed.

The real fell below 4.40 reais per dollar on Friday for the first time ever, bringing its decline against the dollar this year to 9%. Analysts say Brazil's widening current account deficit is a key factor behind the currency's weakness, as an ever increasing inflow of capital from abroad is needed to fund it.

Economists expect the current account position to deteriorate this year, with the shortfall maybe exceeding 3% of GDP as the trade surplus continues to shrink.

Brazil's current account deficit last year was comfortably financed by FDI inflows of $78.56 billion, worth 4.3% of GDP. But portfolio flows are weak, making the need to maintain strong FDI flows even more acute.

Brazil's exports this year are expected to suffer from slowing global growth, continued weakness in neighboring Argentina, and now an anticipated fall in demand from China owing to the coronavirus outbreak there.

Analysts at Societe General reckon Brazil's exports will fall more than 2% in real terms this year, and economists at Morgan Stanley predict the trade surplus will shrink to $22 billion, less than half of what it was in 2018.

Officials also revised 2019 exporting data, resulting in a smaller deficit of $49.452 billion from $50.762 billion.

