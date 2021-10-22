US Markets

Brazil's 12-month current account deficit at 1.3% of GDP in September

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's 12-month current account deficit was 1.3% of GDP in September, according to the central bank.

In September, the current account balance was in deficit by $1.699 billion, more than the $1.553 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters. The country attracted $4.495 billion in foreign direct investment in the month, below $5 billion predicted by analysts polled by Reuters.

