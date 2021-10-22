Brazil's 12-month current account deficit at 1.3% of GDP in September

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's 12-month current account deficit was 1.3% of GDP in September, according to the central bank.

In September, the current account balance was in deficit by $1.699 billion, more than the $1.553 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters. The country attracted $4.495 billion in foreign direct investment in the month, below $5 billion predicted by analysts polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.