Brazil's 12-month current account deficit 2.85% of GDP in January

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product widened to 2.85% in the 12 months to January from 2.76% the month before, the central bank said on Friday.

The monthly deficit was $11.879 billion, while foreign direct investment failed to cover the gap, coming in at $5.618 billion.

