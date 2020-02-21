Brazil's 12-month current account deficit 2.85% of GDP in January

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product widened to 2.85% in the 12 months to January from 2.76% the month before, the central bank said on Friday.

The monthly deficit was $11.879 billion, while foreign direct investment failed to cover the gap, coming in at $5.618 billion.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Alison Williams)

