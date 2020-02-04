US Markets

Brazilian web services company Locaweb prices IPO at top of the range -filing

Brazilian web services company Locaweb priced its initial public offering at 17.25 reais per share, at the top of the suggested range, according to a securities filing.

(Updates with official confirmation) SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian web services company Locaweb priced its initial public offering at 17.25 reais per share, at the top of the suggested range, according to a securities filing. Locaweb and its shareholders will raise around 1.2 billion reais ($282 million), the filing added, including over allotments. Among shareholders selling part of their stakes are private equity firm Silver Lake and founder family Gora. ($1 = 4.2551 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese) ((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: LOCAWEB IPO/ (UPDATE 1)

