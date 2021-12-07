Brazilian unit of Credit Suisse names Monteiro, Chilov as interim co-CEOs

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG's CSGN.S Brazilian unit has named former Petrobras CEO Ivan Monteiro and wealth management executive Marcello Chilov as new interim co-CEOs replacing Jose Olympio Pereira, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Their appointment takes effect in January.

Monteiro was Petrobras CEO in 2018 and CFO of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SAfrom 2009 to 2015. Marcello Chilov has been a wealth management executive for 20 years, 12 of which were at Credit Suisse Brazil.

Global Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein said the executives "are the best choices to lead the unit during this transition period".

Monteiro is currently vice-chairman of Credit Suisse's investment bank in Brazil and Chilov is head of the wealth management division in the country.

Jose Olympio Pereira has been CEO of the Brazilian unit of Credit Suisse for more than 10 years, and prior to this position, had been co-head of the bank's investment banking division.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.