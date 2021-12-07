Brazilian unit of Credit Suisse names Monteiro, Chilov as co-CEOs

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG's CSGN.S Brazilian unit has named former Petrobras CEO Ivan Monteiro and wealth management executive Marcello Chilov as new co-CEOs replacing Jose Olympio Pereira, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Their appointment takes effect in January.

Global Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein said the executives "are the best choices to lead the unit during this transition period". Monteiro is currently vice-chairman of Credit Suisse's investment bank in Brazil and Chilov is head of the wealth management division in the country.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.