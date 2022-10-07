US Markets

Brazilian unit of China Three Gorges to file for $1 billion IPO this month- sources

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
The Brazilian unit of power company China Three Gorges is expected to file this month for an IPO aiming to raise $1 billion, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

CTG Brasil hired the investment banking units of Citigroup, Bank of America, Itau Unibanco Holding, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco BTG Pactual, the sources added, asking for anonymity to disclose private discussions. The IPO is expected to price in December or early next year. The website of Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico has reported the banks hiring earlier on Friday.

Most Popular