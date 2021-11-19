US Markets

Brazilian tycoon Tanure proposes takeover of Alliar

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Investment funds linked to Brazilian businessman Nelson Tanure have proposed to buy a controlling stake in medical labs company Alliar, according to a securities filing late on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Investment funds linked to Brazilian businessman Nelson Tanure have proposed to buy a controlling stake in medical labs company Alliar AALR3.SA, according to a securities filing late on Thursday.

Tanure offered to pay 20.50 reais per Alliar share, a 35% premium over Thursday's closing price. Under the deal terms, controlling shareholders in Alliar have up to Nov. 26 to make a decision.

The businessman announced in August he had acquired a 26% stake in Alliar, saying he believed medical diagnosis was a promising sector in Brazil and that his daughter, a physician, had other investments in the industry.

Controlling shareholders have a 52% stake in the company, which means Tanure would pay roughly 1.3 billion reais for their shares.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Mark Potter)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular