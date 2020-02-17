US Markets

Brazilian truck fleet company BBM Logística files for IPO

Aluisio Alves Reuters
Brazilian truck fleet management company BBM Logística filed for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company said it plans primary and secondary share offerings. Proceeds from the BBM Logística's IPO will likely be used to boost organic growth, pay debt, invest in technology, as well as potential acquisitions, BBM Logística added.

The investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and ABC Brasil will coordinate the offering.

