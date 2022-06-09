Brazilian travel operator CVC considers share offering

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian travel operator CVC CVCB3.SA said on Thursday it was considering a new primary share offering and that it had hired Citi and Bank of America to manage the potential transaction.

The share offering would come as CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA, as the company is formally known, sees a gradual recovery in the tourism industry, with a rising demand for leisure and business trips.

CVC said in a securities filing it is also frequently evaluating "available options" to raise capital in order to support its operating growth.

The offering has not yet been approved and would still depend on favorable market conditions, the company added.

