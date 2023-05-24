News & Insights

US Markets

Brazilian travel firm CVC says CEO resigns for personal reasons

May 24, 2023 — 06:54 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds more details on resignation, context

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian travel operator CVC resigned on Wednesday, more than three years into his tenure leading the South American tourism company.

Leonel Andrade, who took the reins as CEO in April 2020, stepped down to "dedicate himself to personal matters," CVC said in a securities filing.

The company, formally known as CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens CVCB3.SA, did not provide further details.

The resignation leaves CVC with its two top executive jobs vacant, as Andrade was also serving as its chief financial officer after Marcelo Kopel left the company in April.

The CVC board has already started the succession process for the open positions, according to the filing.

The board also created a transition committee, headed by board member Sandoval Martins, to "ensure the continuity of the company's operations."

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese and David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.