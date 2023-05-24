Brazilian travel firm CVC says CEO resigns for personal reasons

Adds more details on resignation, context

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian travel operator CVC resigned on Wednesday, more than three years into his tenure leading the South American tourism company.

Leonel Andrade, who took the reins as CEO in April 2020, stepped down to "dedicate himself to personal matters," CVC said in a securities filing.

The company, formally known as CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens CVCB3.SA, did not provide further details.

The resignation leaves CVC with its two top executive jobs vacant, as Andrade was also serving as its chief financial officer after Marcelo Kopel left the company in April.

The CVC board has already started the succession process for the open positions, according to the filing.

The board also created a transition committee, headed by board member Sandoval Martins, to "ensure the continuity of the company's operations."

