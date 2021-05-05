Brazilian trade group Sindiveg predicts defensives shortage during 21/22 crop

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian agricultural chemicals group Sindiveg said on Wednesday the shortage of raw materials imported from China may affect defensives supply to Brazil's 2021/22 crop.

The trade group president, Júlio Borges Garcia, said he expects supply problems in the next crop. Just in the first quarter of the year, planted area using agricultural chemicals rose 7% in Brazil, he added. The country consumed 349,000 tonnes of defensives in the first quarter, according to Sindiveg data.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo, writing by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Chris Reese)

