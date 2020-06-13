Brazilian toll road company CCR appoints Marco Cauduro as new CEO

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian toll road company CCR SA CCRO3.SA has appointed Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro as its new chief executive officer, the company said in a securities filing on Friday evening.

He will begin his tenure on July 6 and replace Leonardo Vianna.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

