Brazilian telecom TIM reports Q1 net income up 58%

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA TIMS3.SA posted on Wednesday a first-quarter net income of 277 million reais ($51.74 million), a 58% rise, according to a securities filing

The company, which is owned by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 2 billion reais, up 4.5%.

($1 = 5.3532 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

