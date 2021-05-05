US Markets

Brazilian telecom TIM reports Q1 net income up 58%

Brazilian telecom TIM SA posted on Wednesday a first-quarter net income of 277 million reais ($51.74 million), a 58% rise, according to a securities filing

The company, which is owned by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 2 billion reais, up 4.5%.

($1 = 5.3532 reais)

