Brazilian telecom regulator to review Oi sale to rivals, O Globo reports

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel will review its approval of the sale of Oi SA's OIBR4.SA mobile operations to local rivals TIM SA TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil's Vivo VIVT4.SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX, newspaper O Globo reported on Monday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said the 16.5 billion reais ($3.14 billion) sale could still be blocked by the regulator, as its decision last month to approve the deal may not be legally valid.

($1 = 5.2565 reais)

