Brazilian telecom Oi shares plunge as mobile ops sale hits snag

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian telecom Oi OIBR3.SA plummeted more than 10% on Monday on a challenge to the company's 16.5 billion reais ($3.14 billion) sale of its mobile operations to rivals TIM Participacoes SA TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil's Vivo VIVT4.SA and Claro.

Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel, which had approved the sale last week, is expected to review its decision, newspaper O Globo reported, after Copel Telecom, controlled by Brazilian tycoon Nelson Tanure, requested an annulment.

According to a filing by Copel Telecom to the regulator, seen by Reuters, Anatel board member Emmanoel Campelo could not have chaired the two meetings in which the deal was approved. As a result, Anatel's decision was illegal, the company said.

Copel noted that this view was expressed by the regulator's own legal department after being consulted.

Anatel said in a statement that annulment requests of its decisions should follow standard procedures.

"Until there is a final decision on the case, all the acts carried out by Anatel are presumed to be legal and remain valid", the agency added.

On Sunday, Brazil's prosecutor's office recommended that antitrust regulator Cade block the sale.

Waldir Alves, who represents the prosecutor's office at Cade, said in a report the deal should be blocked because it harms competition.

Cade is expected to analyze the matter at a meeting on Wednesday.

Common shares in Oi fell 10.4%, while Telefonica's Vivo ended 1.2% lower, and TIM Participacoes dropped 1%.

