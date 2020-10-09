US Markets

Brazilian telecom Oi announces buyout program for up to 2,000 workers

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian telecom Oi SA has initiated a voluntary buyout program that it expects will result in up to 2,000 workers, or 15% of the company's workforce, leaving the firm, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA OIBR4.SA has initiated a voluntary buyout program that it expects will result in up to 2,000 workers, or 15% of the company's workforce, leaving the firm, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

The company did not say how much it expected to save through the program.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular