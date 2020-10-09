Brazilian telecom Oi announces buyout program for up to 2,000 workers

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA OIBR4.SA has initiated a voluntary buyout program that it expects will result in up to 2,000 workers, or 15% of the company's workforce, leaving the firm, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

The company did not say how much it expected to save through the program.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)

