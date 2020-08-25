Brazilian tech investor Mosaico files for potential IPO
SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro-based technology investment firm Mosaico Ventures has filed for a potential initial public offering, according to a preliminary prospectus released on Tuesday evening.
The primary portion of the offering is expected to raise roughly 340 million reais ($61.7 million), according to the prospectus. Reuters, citing sources, reported on Mosaico's plans earlier in the day.
($1 = 5.51 reais)
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
