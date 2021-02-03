Brazilian tech firm Mosaico prices IPO at 19.80 reais per share - sources

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian tech firm Mosaico Tecnologia ao Consumidor MOSI3.SA priced on Wednesday its shares at 19.80 reais each in an initial public offering, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The company had set a price range between 15.40 reais and 19.80 reais. Rio de Janeiro-based Mosaico Ventures invests in technology companies loosely themed around e-commerce and web searches. It has companies such as game developer Gazeus, coupon provider Cuponeria and fintechs Parcelex and Compara in its portfolio.

(Reporting by Paula Laier and Carolina Mandl)

