Brazilian Supreme Court allows Petrobras refinery sales to go forward

BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on Thursday to allow state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA to sell eight refineries without the approval of Congress, a significant relief for the heavily indebted company.

The divestitures are expected to raise billions of dollars for Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, and are key for the company's ambitious debt reduction goals.

The company has already initiated the sale process for the refineries, and is in exclusive negotiations with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co for the sale of one of the units.

Three justices had voted to require the company to seek congressional approval for the sales earlier in September, but the vote was adjourned and started from scratch on Thursday.

In a brief statement, Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco said the company was satisfied with the result.

"We're very happy," he said. "We always believed in a positive result because we're confident in the abilities of the Supreme Court."

