Brazilian Supreme Court allows Petrobras refinery sales to go forward

Ricardo Brito Reuters
BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on Thursday to allow state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA to sell eight refineries without the approval of Congress.

The divestitures are expected to raise billions of dollars for Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, and are key for the company's debt reduction goals.

