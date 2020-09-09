Commodities

Brazilian sugar and ethanol firms Biosev, Raizen confirm talks

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Biosev SA BSEV3.SA, a Brazilian sugar and ethanol firm controlled by commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, is in preliminary talks regarding a potential tie-up with Raizen, the two firms said in separate securities filings on Wednesday.

The filings came after a report in Bloomberg News earlier in the day saying that Raizen, a joint venture between Brazil's Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L, was in talks to acquire the firm.

