Brazilian stocks fall on profit-taking, still eye big weekly gain

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian markets fell sharply on Friday as global risk aversion surrounding the coronavirus impact picked up again, although stocks were still on course for their biggest weekly gain in four years.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell more than 5% as traders locked in profits from the strong rally posted over the previous three days, although the index was still up almost 10% on the week.

That would be its first weekly gain in six weeks and its biggest in four years.

"It's clear profit-taking after the unprecedented three-day rally, triggered by the increasing figures of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe," said Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset Management in Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian real fell more than 2% to 5.11 per dollar <BRBY>, putting the currency on track for its sixth weekly decline in a row and taking its year-to-date losses against the dollar to 21.5%.

Long-dated interest rate futures rose by around 20 basis points DIJF29, having fallen on Thursday to their lowest in 10 days.

