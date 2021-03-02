Brazilian stocks, currency fall as tax hikes spook investors

Adds information on market reaction, adds context

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's equities and currency fell sharply on Tuesday after the government hiked taxes on banks and the chemical industry while cutting them for diesel and cooking gas,rattling investors with President Jair Bolsonaro's latest economic intervention.

In early morning trade, the benchmark Bovespa equities index .BVSP had fallen 2.6%, with all but one of its constituent companies in the red.

The U.S. dollar strengthened 1.4% against the real, sending the Brazilian currency to a three-month low despite a central bank auction selling $1 billion in the spot market.

"This decision generates institutional uncertainty," said Paloma Brum, economist at Toro Investimentos, regarding the sudden shift in tax regimes. "In the context of an economic crisis, it generates uncertainty over whether the government will really follow a liberal agenda," she added.

Brazil's financial markets have been volatile since last month when Bolsonaro canned the chief executive of state-run oil firm Petrobras for raising fuel prices.

Roberto Castello Branco, the outgoing Petrobras CEO, had vowed to track global oil markets, and his dismissal spooked investors fearing a return to costly government interference in Brazil's most important company and the economy as a whole.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, an ally of Castello Branco and staunch defender of orthodox economics, was conspicuously silent during the episode, suggesting his infuence has waned.

Among the major losers on Tuesday were Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as Petrobras is formally known, and state-run power utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA, which both fell almost 5%.

In a statement late on Monday night, the president's office announced plans to hike the CSLL income tax for financial institutions to 25% from 20% from July 1 to Dec. 31.

The government also plans to eliminate the special REIQ tax regime for chemical producers such Braskem SA BRKM5.SA, whose shares fell nearly 4%.

Those tax hikes partially offset Bolsonaro's executive measures zeroing the PIS/Cofins federal taxes on diesel, for two months, and cooking gas, indefinitely. Last month, Bolsonaro vowed to bring down fuel costs as truckers threatened to strike over rising prices.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito and Paula Laier in Sao Paulo; Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Brad Haynes)

