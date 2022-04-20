Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas posts weather-hit income

Recasts, adds detail and sales projection

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income in line with market expectations, but the bottom line figure fell 49% from the previous three months as mining operations decelerated.

Heavy rainfall hampered mining and operational logistics in the period, with non-recurring financial effects also contributing to the quarterly drop, Usiminas said.

Iron ore sales fell 38% from the previous quarter and 17% year on year to 1.6 million tonnes. Steel sales rose by 7% from the previous three months but were down 10% year on year at 1.13 million tonnes.

First-quarter net income was up 5% year on year at 1.26 billion reais ($270 million) on net revenue of 7.85 billion reais.

In a separate securities filing on Wednesday, the company said it expects its second-quarter steel sales to be between 950,000 tonnes and 1.05 million tonnes, down from 1.3 million tonnes a year earlier.

($1 = 4.6658 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

