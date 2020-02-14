US Markets

Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas beats forecasts despite a 33% drop in Q4 profit

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published

Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas SA on Friday reported a 33% year-on-year fall in fourth-quarter net income but beat market expectations.

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas SA USIM5.SA on Friday reported a 33% year-on-year fall in fourth-quarter net income but beat market expectations.

Net profit fell to 268 million reais ($61.6 million), the company said in a securities filing, beating the 52.3 million reais expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 4.3503 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular