Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas beats forecasts despite a 33% drop in Q4 profit

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas SA USIM5.SA on Friday reported a 33% year-on-year fall in fourth-quarter net income but beat market expectations.

Net profit fell to 268 million reais ($61.6 million), the company said in a securities filing, beating the 52.3 million reais expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 4.3503 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.