Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas approves Alberto Ono as new CEO

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Thursday its board approved the appointment of Alberto Akikazu Ono as new chief executive officer.

The company also said in a securities filing that its former CEO Sergio Leite de Andrade will take over as the chairman of the board, and that Thiago da Fonseca Rodrigues will be the company's new chief financial officer.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

