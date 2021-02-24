US Markets

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau's EBITDA 54% above estimates

Paula Laier Reuters
Brazil's Gerdau reported fourth-quarter net income of 1.057 billion reais ($194 million) on higher sales in Brazil and North America, the steelmaker said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 3.056 billion reais was 54% above the 1.981 billion reais forecast by analysts, a Refinitiv Eikon poll showed.

($1 = 5.4399 reais)

