Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau's EBITDA 54% above estimates

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Gerdau GGBR4.SA reported fourth-quarter net income of 1.057 billion reais ($194 million) on higher sales in Brazil and North America, the steelmaker said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 3.056 billion reais was 54% above the 1.981 billion reais forecast by analysts, a Refinitiv Eikon poll showed.

($1 = 5.4399 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Laier; writing by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.