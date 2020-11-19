Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau wins $178 mln tax dispute

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA said on Thursday it had won a 952 million reais ($178 million) tax dispute, which will have a positive impact of 600 million reais ($112 million) for its subsidiary Gerdau Acominas.

In a filing, Gerdau said the settlement over a state tax known as ICMS will be registered by Gerdau Acominas in the fourth quarter and converted to tax credits to be used over the next five years.

($1 = 5.3549 reais)

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Paula Laier; Editing by Jan Harvey)

