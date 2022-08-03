US Markets

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau posts Q2 net profit in line with forecasts

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA on Wednesday reported second-quarter net profit up 46.2% from the previous quarter to 4.3 billion reais ($814.76 million).

The bottom line came in roughly in line with an expected 4.26 billion-real net profit in an analyst poll by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2776 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

