Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau posts Q2 net profit in line with forecasts

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA on Wednesday reported second-quarter net profit up 46.2% from the previous quarter to 4.3 billion reais ($814.76 million).

The bottom line came in roughly in line with an expected 4.26 billion-real net profit in an analyst poll by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2776 reais)

