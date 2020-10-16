US Markets

Brazilian steelmaker CSN to raise steel prices in Nov - exec

Alberto Alerigi Reuters
Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will raise steel prices by 10%, starting in November, as the company sees strong demand for its products in Brazil, an executive said in a conference call on Friday.

Director Luiz Fernando Martinez said CSN is also in talks with carmakers to raise steel prices by at least 30%.

