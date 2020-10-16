Brazilian steelmaker CSN to raise steel prices in Nov - exec

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA will raise steel prices by 10%, starting in November, as the company sees strong demand for its products in Brazil, an executive said in a conference call on Friday.

Director Luiz Fernando Martinez said CSN is also in talks with carmakers to raise steel prices by at least 30%.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.